Telangana Budget: All legislators to get Rs 3 crore each as Constituency Development Fund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been revived in the State giving due importance to the MLAs and MLCs in the State. This year’s Budget has proposed Rs 480 crore for the CDF. This would mean that Rs 3 crore would be available for each MLA and MLC.

The CDF existed in previous years, but the State government did away with it in the 2019-20 Budget, due to the economic slowdown. However, the government has resumed the scheme, as the MLAs and MLCs were unable to take up some developmental works which people requested.

The government will shortly release the guidelines for the CDF. The MLAs and MLCs can release money for developmental works in their areas from the CDF.

Cheques for crop loans

The State government also decided to give crop loan waiver amounts through cheques, instead of depositing them in the banks. The cheques too will be distributed by MLAs directly to the farmers.

