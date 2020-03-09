Telangana Budget increases funds for Aasara scheme by 25 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has increased funds for the Aasara pensions by 25 per cent, from Rs 9,402 crore in the previous Budget to Rs 11,758 crore. The move comes as the government has decided to extend old-age pension to those who crossed 57 years.

The government has allocated Rs 2,356 additional funds to the welfare of underprivileged people. The new beneficiaries will benefit from the next financial year from the date to be decided by the government.

The government is providing Aasara pension of Rs 2,016 to senior citizens, widows, beedi workers, filaria victims, single women, handloom weavers, toddy tappers and AIDS victims, and Rs 3,016 for disabled pensions.

As per the latest data made available by the department, 39,41,976 beneficiaries are availing the pensions. In the last financial year, Aasara pensions more than doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,016 to all categories, while for disabled persons it was Rs 1,500 to 3,016.

"As per the assurance made in the election manifesto, I take immense pride in announcing that old-age pensions will be given to all the eligible people who are above 57 years from 2020-21," Finance Minister Harish Rao said in his Budget speech.