Telangana government allocates Rs 11,917 crore for 2 BHK houses; to benefit one lakh more families

HYDERABAD: With an aim to fulfil the TRS party’s election promise to help those who wish to construct a double-bedroom house on their own land, the State government has allocated Rs 11,917 crore for construction of double bedroom houses in the 2020-21 Budget.

The State government has proposed to construct one lakh more double-bedroom houses in addition to 2.72 lakh houses.

Announcing the Budget allocation for double bedroom houses, Finance Minister in his maiden Budget speech said, "As promised in the last election manifesto, the government is proposing to provide financial assistance to construct double bedroom houses to the poor people who are having their own land. I am glad to share that one lakh beneficiaries are going to get financial assistance in the ensuing financial year."

According to sources, construction of around 1.7 lakh double bedroom houses has already been completed, while the works of one lakh more sanctioned houses are in progress. The State government has spent over Rs 7,000 crore on the housing scheme, they said.

The government has formulated the double bedroom housing scheme in October, 2015. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, Rs 2,643 crore was allocated to the housing scheme. But, there was no mention of double bedroom housing scheme in the previous Budget presented by CM KCR. But he promised double bedroom houses to those who own a piece of land but no means to build a own house.