Electronic industries, MSMEs witness steady growth in Telangana

The investment was spread across various sectors such as consumer electronics, e-waste, LED/lighting, mobile manufacturing, packaging and films, power adapter, PCBs and telecom product.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:03 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State’s electronic manufacturing industry received proposals totalling Rs 4,800 crore for investment, which was an increase of close to 88 per cent in 2019. The investment was spread across various sectors such as consumer electronics, e-waste, LED/lighting, mobile manufacturing, packaging and films, power adapter, PCBs and telecom product.

Companies such as HFCL, Micromax, OppoOnePlus and Skyworth have expressed their intent to set up townships for manufacturing and R&D centres, according to the Socio Economic Outlook 2020 released by the State government.

Telangana’s electronics industry has shown a growth rate of 5.3 per cent in the span between 2014 and 2017, according to the document.

However there has been a decrease in the fixed capital in electronics. A drop of 3 per cent was recorded in the 2016, said the Socio Economic Outlook 2020. Meanwhile, in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector (MSME) 1.59 lakh employment has been generated in Telangana from 2015.

While micro industries generated 48,042, small industries generated 88,383 and medium industries generated 23,074 employment. This also recorded in investments worth Rs 11,487 crore for the State since 2015, the Socio Economic Outlook 2020 said.

“While micro industries account for approximately 58.07 per cent of total units, their share of invesmtne and employment generation is comparatively less — 11.92 per cent and 30.12 per cent,” the report read.
It also said that the State government was making efforts to facilitate growth of MSMEs by providing credit.

TAGS
Telangana electronics industries Telangana MSMEs Telangana industries growth
