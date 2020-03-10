Home States Telangana

Karnataka's allocation for Upper Krishna Project leaves Telangana and Andhra Pradesh worried

As the Upper Krishna Project phase-3 includes increasing the height of Almatti Dam, officials feel that the flow of water to Telugu States will be reduced by 100 tmcft.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announcing allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the Upper Krishna Project phase-3 (UKP-3) on March 6, the officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are worried over non-release of waters from Almatti Dam in the near future.

The Karnataka government set a deadline of completing the UKP-3 in three years. The UKP-3 includes increasing the height of Almatti Dam up to 524.26 metres, canal works and also relief and rehabilitation works.

However, top officials in Irrigation Department told Express that the Karnataka has already raised the Almatti height up to 524 metres. The Brijesh Kumar Tribunal allowed Karnataka to raise the Almatti dam height up to 524.26 metres. However, the Supreme Court issued stay orders. That is why, the Karnataka opened the spillway and releasing water from 519 metres.

"They installed the gates at 524.26 metres. Due to court case, they cut the plates and releasing water from 519 metres. Once, the Supreme Court upholds the Tribunal order, immediately they will erect the plates and store water up to 524 metres," an official said.

As the Yediyurappa’s government is under pressure from the Opposition, it may expedite the UKP-3 works. "Once the works are completed and more water is stored in Almatti, then the flow of Krishna waters to AP and Telangana will be reduced by 100 tmcft in every season," an official said.

In such a situation, there will be a huge shortage in Krishna waters in future for Telugu speaking States. The Karnataka will release water to lower riparian states only after all the projects in Karnataka are filled up. Thus, the AP and TS will get water to Srisailam only after September.

In this backdrop, the irrigation experts are suggesting two options. The AP and TS should fight for "sharing of deficiency" formula. It means, when Karnataka receives 100 tmcft water, the same should be distributed among all the beneficiary States on pro rata basis. This will give relief to AP and TS during dry spells. "Sharing of deficiency" is in Scheme-B of the Bachawat Tribunal, which the combined AP opposed and opted Scheme-A.

The second option is that the AP and TS have to divert the Godavari waters to Krishna basin and utilise them. Both AP and TS are already on the job of preparing the plans for diversion of Godavari waters. Otherwise, the TS’ major irrigation project in Krishna basin — Palamuru-Rangareddy may not get sufficient waters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upper Krishna Project Telangana Krishna project Karnataka Krishna allocation Almatti Dam BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp