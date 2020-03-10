Home States Telangana

PIL filed in Telangana High Court on Clinical Establishments Act issue

Though the Centre had enacted and notified the Act in February 2012, the State government had only adopted the Act in March 2017 and is yet to constitute the above two.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the State government to constitute the State Council for Clinical Establishment and District Registering Authority as per the provisions of the Central government’s Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010.

The PIL also sought direction to the authorities concerned to constitute a Grievance Redressal Facility at district and state level. The petitioner, Forum Against Corruption, an NGO represented by its president Vijay Gopal, submitted that the said Act and its Rules were notified by the Centre in the year 2012, but not all state governments have adopted them for its implementation. The matter is expected to come up for hearing soon.

