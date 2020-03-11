Home States Telangana

NRC forcing residents to mull over leaving India

This has made many from Hyderabad, including Iffat, who have families in other countries, think that the prospect of relocating to their relatives’ place overseas is better.

Published: 11th March 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

NRC

People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center. (Photo | AP)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) proposed by the Centre has some of the residents in Hyderabad biting their nails.

“My mother is on the edge. She has no idea what is happening with regard to the NRC and that is scaring her more,” Canada-based Ayesha Iffat said while talking about her mother who resides in Hyderabad.
Ayesha’s anxiety arises from the fact that her mother does not have a birth certificate. And quite akin to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who wondered about his fate after the implementation of NRC as he too does not have a birth certificate, Ayesha has similar enquiry.

There is no clear answer to this as the rules for the all-India NRC have not been formulated yet, and hence, no one knows the documents that they should possess. It is this lack of clarity, coupled with statements made by the top leadership, that is giving many residents in Hyderabad the sleepless nights.

This has made many from Hyderabad, including Iffat, who have families in other countries, think that the prospect of relocating to their relatives’ place overseas is better.

They think leaving the country would be easier than dealing with the awry business of procuring documents to prove one’s citizenship.Iffat’s sexagenarian mother was born in Mumbai and she currently stays at Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad. “It is not possible for her to apply for a birth certificate here. Since she was born in Mumbai, she has to apply for it there,” said a GHMC official.

But that seems an impossible task for Iffat and her mother. Hence, she is being forced to consider the option of uprooting her mother from the city, where she has spent a majority of her life. “We want to bring her here. We want to do it permanently, and in such a way that no further questions are asked.”
As of now, Ayesha’s mother visits her daughter once a year.And this is not a sole case, according to MBT spokesperson and social activist Amjed Ullah Khan. “A majority of people living abroad are feeling insecure about the developments in India. I have been receiving numerous calls from those staying in New Zealand and Canada, who have expressed their desire to shift their relatives from here to their current residence.”

Khan said the countries like Canada and New Zealand are attractive destinations because of their relative flexible citizenship rules and their policy of welcoming immigrants to their countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp