Tata-Lockheed to produce more aircraft in India

Juster also visited the new US Consulate Compound in Gachibowli to see the progress of the construction.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster at the Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures facility in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to advance US-India strategic partnership, US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday and visited the Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures facility, currently in its 10th year.

The jointly-owned facility in Adibatla manufactures airframe components, including centre-wing boxes and tail sections for the C-130J military transport aircraft. Tata-Lockheed planto expand their partnership to produce further aircraft in India, which would advance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and accelerate US-India cooperation in sensitive high-end technologies, said a release.

Juster also visited the new US Consulate Compound in Gachibowli to see the progress of the construction. When it becomes operational, the new facility will feature 54 consular interview windows as well as preserved Deccan rock formations.

“I’m pleased to see progress at the new US Consulate Compound in Hyderabad. From the success of the US-India defence partnership, as exemplified by a decade of cooperation between Lockheed Martin and Tata, to the restoration of the historic tombs of Taramati and Premamati, US-India ties are clearly thriving in Hyderabad,” Juster said.

