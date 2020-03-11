Telangana Labour officer found murdered in forest area

Express News Service

KHAMMAM /WARANGAL: In a shocking development, Assistant Commissioner of Labour of Khammam and Kothagudem districts, Mopu Anand Reddy, 39, was found murdered in the forest near Gollabuddaram village in Bhupalapalle district on Tuesday.

Anand Reddy was allegedly kidnapped from Hanamkonda three days ago and his family members lodged a complaint with the Hanamkonda police on Tuesday. In their complaint, they said Anand Reddy left home with one Pradeep Reddy, brother of Inspector Prashant Reddy, who works in the Intelligence Department in Hyderabad.

The police said Anand Reddy, a native of Obulkeshavapur in Jangaon district, lived in Ashoka Colony in Hanamkonda. He was taken away by Pradeep Reddy and three other persons in a car on Saturday last. It is suspected that they were responsible for his murder.

The motive is assumed to be that Anand Reddy was dodging re-payment of Rs 1.2 crore, which he allegedly owed to Pradeep Reddy. Pradeep Reddy hails from Shanigaram in Warangal Urban district and he is into the sand mining business in Khammam district. Though he is yet to be arrested, two persons — Ramesh, the driver of the car, and another person, Vamshidhar Reddy — were taken into custody by the police on Tuesday. The body would be shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem on Wednesday. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Anand Reddy’s brother-in-law Indrasena Reddy.

Though Anand Reddy was the Assistant Commissioner of Labour, he rarely went to office and was not reachable on phone, sources said. He used to speak to only two staff members at his office and he never shared details of his personal life with anyone.