TPCC working president Revanth faces flak from within over drone drama

S Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than the TRS, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy has to reckon with opposition within his own party for anything he does. After his recent histrionics and theatrics at TRS working president and IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s farmhouse, which finally led to his arrest, a section of Congress leaders, including former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and Sangreddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy have begun picking holes in his decision.

The opposition to the way he sought to expose KTR has apparently caught him unawares. He was, in fact, expecting a lot of support from his colleagues for keeping the TRS government on the backfoot with the high-voltage drama he had enacted by using drones to take pictures of KTR’s farmhouse, which he said was illegal as it violated provisions of Government Order No: 111.

Revanth Reddy’s “exposition” of KTR’s farmhouse was only after the government initiated an inquiry into his “illegal” possession of land in Gopanpally in Serilignampalli Mandal in Rangareddy district. He apparently sought to tell the government that it was his way of responding to its action against him.

Damodar Rajanarasimha, after Revanth Reddy’s adventure at KTR’s farmhouse, wondered whether it was all necessary when there were a number of issues that concerned people on which the party should fight.

“Cornering KTR’s farmhouse is not essential now. Taking up public issues is,” he is understood to have commented during his interaction with his colleagues.

Not to be left behind, Jayaparkash Reddy stated that it was not just KTR who has a farmhouse in Janwada but several businessmen also have similar farmhouses and guest houses.

Shabbir expresses solidarity

Meanwhile, Congress Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, senior leader Mohammed Shabbir Ali and TPCC working president Jetti Kusum Kumar on Tuesday met Revanth Reddy separately in Cherlapally Central Prison during the ‘mulaqat’ time and expressed their solidarity with him in his fight against the TRS government.

Revanth’s bail plea hearing adjourned

A local court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on bail petition of A Revanth Reddy, to Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rachakonda police stepped up the security near Cherlapally Central Prison, where Revanth is currently in remand, to prevent any mass gatherings. While Revanth was sent to 14-day judicial custody, his counsel moved a bail petition before the court on Friday. The court adjourned the hearing on the petition to Tuesday. When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, the court heard arguments from Revanth’s counsel and that of the Cyberabad police and posted the matter to Wednesday for a decision on the bail petition.