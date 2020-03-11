Home States Telangana

TRS set to defend ‘realistic’ fiscal targets in House

Govt’s plan to mop up Rs 14,515 cr through sale of lands will depend on market trends

Published: 11th March 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File Photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the general discussion on the Budget 2020-21 is set to start in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, it remains to be seen how the ruling TRS is going to defend that the fiscal targets are realistic.

Doubts are being expressed whether the State will be able to achieve its fiscal targets this year or not. This is mainly because the government wants to mop up Rs 14,515 crore through sale of lands. Realisation of these revenues will depend on the market trends. The government initiated the process of selling assets of Rajiv Swagruha on Tuesday. However, most of the lands of Rajiv Swagruha and Telangana Housing Board are located outside Hyderabad, especially in remote areas like Jammikunta. Only Deccan Infrastructure and Land Holdings Limited (DILL) lands are valuable as they are located around Hyderabad.

Next, the government included Rs 2,300 crore IGST amount from the Centre, which is a disputed amount between the Centre and the State. When the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) found that Tamil Nadu, Telangana and others were rendered injustice in disbursement of IGST amount, the TS approached the Centre and sought the same. There is no guarantee that the State will get these  funds as the Centre’s financial position too is not so good. “The disputed IGST amount of Rs 2,300 crore too is included in the Budget estimates,” an official of Finance Department said.

The State also proposed to generate Rs 3,000 crore by leasing out the lands around ORR. “The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will lease out lands available along the national highways for eateries and other purposes. The State is also planning to emulate NHAI and lease out lands along the ORR,” official sources said.

According to sources, the amount of Rs 3,000 crore proposed to be raised through ORR land utilisation includes toll. It is doubtful whether the ORR had such huge potential business opportunities for eateries and other activities. The State also projected to get Rs 10,000 crore through stamps and registrations, which is Rs 4,700 crore higher than the previous Budget. If the registration value of lands is not increased then getting these additional projected revenues too will be doubtful. All these doubtful revenue receipts account to Rs 24,000 crore in the Rs 1.82 lakh crore Budget.

