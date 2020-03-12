STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed as BJP Telangana president

By replacing the incumbent Dr K Laxman with Sanjay Kumar, the party seems to have decided to have a leader who has a lot of fire in his belly to take the TRS, AIMIM head-on.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending days of suspense, the BJP national leadership on Wednesday appointed Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as party’s Telangana State president. The announcement of Sanjay Kumar’s appointment was made by party president JP Nadda in Delhi.

By replacing the incumbent Dr K Laxman with Sanjay Kumar, the party seems to have decided to have a leader who has a lot of fire in his belly to take the TRS head-on and also the AIMIM, which has been growing quietly across the State.

The party has also taken into consideration Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s caste - Munnuru Kapu - a backward class community, which is numerically powerful in north Telangana districts. Though Dr Laxman too belonged to the same caste, Sanjay Kumar beat him in the race, with his appeal among the youth, his strong moorings in RSS ideology and his commitment to the Hindutva cause.

Though Dr Laxman too had fought valiantly against the TRS, the party leadership appears to have decided to test, for a change, Sanjay Kumar’s ability to take on KCR in the next Assembly elections with his penchant for playing up emotive issues like the Hindutva and his panache in going to any extent to improve the prospects of the party.

Bandi Sanjay’s appointment to the top BJP post in the State also signals the end of the vice-like grip of the Hyderabad-based leaders on the party and proves that leaders from other districts too can make the cut.
Till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, hardly anyone outside the BJP knew about him. He was a corporator in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Though he tested his luck in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections by contesting for Karimnagar seat, he could not succeed. But when the Lok Saha elections arrived, dame fortune smiled on him as he brought down TRS heavyweight B Vinod Kumar with a margin of over 89,500 votes.

The party, which was an underdog after the 2018 Assembly elections, saw its fortunes soar by the time of the Parliament elections. From a score of one Assembly seat of the total 119 seats in the Assembly elections, it rose to winning four Lok Sabha seats — Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad.

This sudden spike in the party’s fortunes has made the leaders dare to dream that they could make a dash for power in the State as Telangana soil, they believe, is always conducive for the party to sink in its roots deep, owing to historical reasons. As the Muslim population in Telangana is about 12 per cent, it is easy for the party to make smart gains by consolidating Hindus.

Born on July 11, 1971, in Karimnagar, Sanjay Kumar grew in RSS ecosystem. He had been fed RSS ideology since he was 12 years old. A silent worker that Sanjay is, no one noticed his quiet rise in the ABVP and BJYM and he subsequently becoming an MP. Now, he would be leading the BJP forces against the TRS in the next Assembly elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Telangana chief Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp