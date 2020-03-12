STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS to field K Keshava Rao, K R Suresh Reddy for Rajya Sabha elections

Both Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy are expected to file nomination papers for the two seats on Friday.

TRS Rajya Sabha nominees

Telangana CM with Keshava Rao (right) and K R Suresh Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao has secured party's renomination to the Rajya Sabha while the former speaker of Assembly K R Suresh Reddy made the cut for the second seat in the upper house from Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao, after much thought, decided in favour of the two leaders. Though rumours did the rounds that former Nizamabad MP and the chief minister's daughter K Kavitha might get nomination for one of the two seats but it did not happen.

Both Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy are expected to file nomination papers for the two seats on Friday.

Suresh Reddy was speaker of the Assembly of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009. He hails from Nizamabad district and he joined the TRS in 2018.

