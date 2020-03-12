Wings India 2020, civil aviation exhibition, airshow to kickstart from today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-day civil aviation business exhibition and air show, Wings India 2020 will kickstart from Thursday.

The biennial event being organized by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) along with Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India will be on till March 15 at the Begumpet airport.

The biennial event will have dazzling aerobatics performed twice a day by two teams — Sarang, the helicopter aerobatics team of Indian Air Force and Global Stars team of British pilots on fixed wing aircrafts.

The event will also host conferences between various company heads and a CEO’s forum. In the last edition of the event, about 700 delegates participated from across the world.