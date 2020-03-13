STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air shows and new jets enthral visitors

Decked in golden black decal, the Profit Hunter E195 Embraer aircraft was the highlight of the static display at the Wings India 2020 show.

Profit Hunter E195 Embraer aircraft at Wings India 2020 at Begumpet airport on Thursday

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

The Brazilian carrier has flown into the city almost a year after it was launched by Embraer. This was not the only aircraft that awed the crowds on the first day of the event. The static display was had HondaJet HA420, Diamond A42, Cessna 182T and Dornier 228 which turned into quick selfie points for visitors.

Anand Stanley, chairman of FICCI’s civil aviation committee and MD, Airbus India said that India will require nearly 1,900 passenger and cargo aircrafts in the next 20 years. The show also had two special shows by Indian Airforce’s Sarang team and a British aerobatic team called Global Stars.

