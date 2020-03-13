Telangana High Court orders status quo on Navy’s ELF Radar project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the permission granted by the forest authorities for construction of a extremely low frequency (ELF) radar in Damagundam reserve forest area in Vikarabad district, a division bench of Telangana High Court ordered status quo on the ELF Radar project which was undertaken by the Eastern Naval command, Visakhapatnam.

The authorities should ensure that not a single tree is cut in the name of project, the bench said and directed the state and Central governments, Eastern naval command to file counter affidavits on the issue. The bench posted the matter to April 15.