P&W centre clocks 10,000 student days

Pathak says the Hyderabad facility is the only third such unit globally for P&W and caters to South Asia, Middle East, African continents and even Russia and Japan.

Published: 14th March 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Pratt & Whitney (P&W) India training centre, part of United Technologies Corporation India, is betting big on its Hyderabad operations.

The DGCA-approved training facility that offers training for civil aviation and maintenance courses hopes to transform the city as a hub for aircraft engine maintenance courses and develop an ecosystem for the sector to flourish.

In the past three to four years, it clocked over 10,000 student days and hopes to increase it to 15,000 in the next few years. To create trained talent pool, it has tied up with state governments of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Haryana besides universities. Importantly, the facility also conducts training sessions for startups and MSMEs with focus on supplying parts and components for the aviation industry.
“Broadly, our focus rides on three government programmes — Skill India, Make in India and Startup India. We have partnered with T-Hub to encourage startups,” said Amit Pathak, general manager, P&W India Training Centre.

Pathak says the Hyderabad facility is the only third such unit globally for P&W and caters to South Asia, Middle East, African continents and even Russia and Japan.

Located at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, it’s a state-of-the-art facility and houses three aircraft engines on which students will be trained.

