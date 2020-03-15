Telangana agro imports to UAE, Middle East to get a boost

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three companies joined hands on Saturday to facilitate better transportation of agricultural products to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Middle East countries via Hyderabad airport. Indian airport operator GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, domestic air carrier SpiceJet Ltd and UAE’s airport operator Ras-Al-Khaimah International Airport signed the pact under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MoCA) Krishi Udan Scheme. Operations are expected to start from April.

The target market include Dubai, Abudhabi, Sharjah and Bahrain, the companies said in a joint statement. Specially-designed equipment will be used for transportation through Spicejet’s dedicated freighter aircraft. Ras-Al-Khaimah International Airport will provide infrastructure and local support for goods and facilitate the onward connection to the Middle Eastern countries.

“Through this endeavour, we are also collaborating with farmer associations to enable a perennial supply of farm products through a dedicated freighter corridor,” said SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. Sanjay Khanna, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, said his company was committed to ensuring smooth cargo operations at the airport and supporting point-to-point value chain.

Hyd to get emission database

GMR Hyderabad International Airport signed an agreement with the TS government and Airbus on Saturday to help build an emission inventory database. As per the pact, GMR will allow Airbus BizLab to test its platform that combines IOT, artificial intelligence and data analytics to measure all elements contributing to carbon footprint to build the database. It will enable faster decision making and action and help monitor the progress of environmental clearances.