COVID-19 fear: Telangana High Court to have court proceedings only thrice a week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Telangana High Court on Monday decided to have court proceedings only for three days a week until further orders, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

Accordingly, the Court has notified one division bench and four single judge benches to conduct court proceedings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. These benches will hear important matters such as bail petitions. As part of precautionary measures, only the advocates and others concerned will be allowed into court halls to avoid the unnecessary crowd during court proceedings.

The High Court also directed all the lower courts in the state to hear matters which have urgency in the present circumstances.