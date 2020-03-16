STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man with travel history to The Netherlands becomes Telangana's third confirmed COVID-19 case

This comes after the second positive Coronavirus case was registered on Friday, with travel history to Italy, and the first positive case was cured and discharged from Gandhi Hospital.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Sunday recorded its third positive case of Coronavirus in Hyderabad.

Confirming the reports, Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s office said that the latest positive patient is a 48-year-old man who had a travel history to the Netherlands.

COVID-19 LIVE | Jaipur doctors cure three patients, Rajapaksa thanks Modi for SAARC video-conference

In a statement, the Health Minister said, “Officials need to strictly screen all the passengers who are travelling from other countries at the airport, without leaving even one person. Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital and Fever Hospital need to be prepared to face any such health crisis.

"There are two positive cases in the state, one with a travel history to Italy and the other from the Netherlands.”

“Rapid action teams are on alert and are conducting screening and tracking of all the primary contacts of the positive cases,” he said.

