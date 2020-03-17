All arrivals from COVID-hit nations to face quarantine in Telangana

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus in the State, the Telangana State Health department has decided to quarantine all passengers including Indians arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, from China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, France, Germany and Spain either through direct flights or via hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or having a travel history to these seven countries, after March 15.

One of the three quarantine centres has been identified at Gachibowli Stadium, where the two buildings have a capacity of 400 rooms.

Additionally, the stadium and the buildings also have separate entrances and exits to completely isolate these passengers from common public.

The other two facilities are at Telangana State Forest Academy, Dulapally, and at Haritha Valley View Resorts at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad. The Telangana Forest Academy has handed over three buildings which can accommodate around 200 people.

Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health said, “These people will be immediately shifted to one of the three quarantine facilities for 14 days from the airport, even if they are asymptomatic.” The people who show symptoms at the airport will be immediately sent to the designated medical facilities, such as Gandhi Hospital, to be tested. If any of the passengers develop symptoms while being in quarantine they will also be shifted to the medical centres for testing and isolation.

The government order also outlined the procedure for quarantining these passengers.

The order read, “The passengers should be counselled on the need for quarantine and the procedure being adopted. All symptomatic passengers will be isolated and escorted to isolation facilities at designated hospital. All asymptomatic passengers will be sent to the quarantine facility for a period of 14 days. During the period of their stay at the quarantine facility everyone should be made aware of the importance of quarantine. During the quarantine, if any individual develops symptoms, he/she should be immediately shifted to designated hospital following due procedure for isolation The above procedure should be followed strictly by all concerned immediately.”

The quarantine centres are under CCTV surveillance. Additional security force has also been deployed at the centres to ensure that the persons do not step out of their rooms and outsiders also do not attempt to enter the premises.

As on Monday, 30 people who returned from the seven listed countries were admitted to the quarantine centre, said Superintendent of police Vikarabad M Narayana. The facility has a capacity of 33 rooms.

They have recently returned from the seven countries which are on the prohibited list, he said. He said that four persons from the district returned home in January and their whereabouts are being traced. Meanwhile, people in Ananthagiri protested against a quarantine centre in their locality.