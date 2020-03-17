STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All arrivals from COVID-hit nations to face quarantine in Telangana

One of the three quarantine centres has been identified at Gachibowli Stadium, where the two buildings have a capacity of 400 rooms.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Oishani Mojumder & Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus in the State, the Telangana State Health department has decided to quarantine all passengers including Indians arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, from China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, France, Germany and Spain either through direct flights or via hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or having a travel history to these seven countries, after March 15.   

Additionally, the stadium and the buildings also have separate entrances and exits to completely isolate these passengers from common public.

The other two facilities are at Telangana State Forest Academy, Dulapally, and at Haritha Valley View Resorts at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad. The Telangana Forest Academy has handed over three buildings which can accommodate around 200 people.  

Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health said, “These people will be immediately shifted to one of the three quarantine facilities for 14 days from the airport, even if they are asymptomatic.”  The people who show symptoms at the airport will be immediately sent to the designated medical facilities, such as Gandhi Hospital, to be tested. If any of the passengers develop symptoms while being in quarantine they will also be shifted to the medical centres for testing and isolation.

The government order also outlined the procedure for quarantining these passengers.

The order read, “The passengers should be counselled on the need for quarantine and the procedure being adopted. All symptomatic passengers will be isolated and escorted to isolation facilities at designated hospital. All asymptomatic passengers will be sent to the quarantine facility for a period of 14 days. During the period of their stay at the quarantine facility everyone should be made aware of the importance of quarantine. During the quarantine, if any individual develops symptoms, he/she should be immediately shifted to designated hospital following due procedure for isolation The above procedure should be followed strictly by all concerned immediately.”

The quarantine centres are under CCTV surveillance. Additional security force has also been deployed at the centres to ensure that the persons do not step out of their rooms and outsiders also do not attempt to enter the premises.

As on Monday, 30 people who returned from the seven listed countries were admitted to the quarantine centre, said Superintendent of police Vikarabad M Narayana. The facility has a capacity of 33 rooms.

They have recently returned from the seven countries which are on the prohibited list, he said.  He said that four persons from the district returned home in January and their whereabouts are being traced. Meanwhile, people in Ananthagiri protested against a quarantine centre in their locality.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

