Coronavirus outbreak: Education department sends notice to 12 Hyderabad schools for remaining open

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Education Department served notices to 12 schools in the city for remaining open despite government orders to all educational institutions in the state to remain shut as part of preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19.

The schools were given 24 hours time to give a written explanation, following which necessary action will be initiated.

By Monday evening, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also advised closure of all educational establishments and that students should be advised to stay at home and online education should be promoted.

The ministry also said that possibility of postponing exams may be explored and that the ongoing exams must be conducted only after ensuring physical distance of one meter amongst students.

The State education department has constituted teams including deputy education and deputy intermediate education officers along with cluster resource persons to keep a tab on educational institutions violating the orders.

On Monday, Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy directed education department to take strict action against errant educational institutions, following the flagging of issue by Minister for IT, KT Rama Rao, after he was tagged by a Twitter user who complained to him that a Montessori school in Hasthinapuram directed all its staff members that they should be present for work.

The Telangana state education department which debuted on Twitter on Monday, said that government teachers and junior lecturers are on duty and that educational institutions in private sector should call its staff for duty on rotational basis.

While some teachers from private and government educational institutions raised a hue and cry over teachers being made to work, the education department further clarified saying, “In view of the questions arising on teachers being called for duty, we would like to clarify that the teachers are required for invigilation, conduction of exams, & spot evaluation for all board/entrance exams. If this schedule is disrupted, lakhs of students will face problems.”

The department also said, “So far the other managements(private) are concerned, they have been instructed to call the least number of staff for upkeep of the building, admin and other unavoidable duties since these are also centres for exams.”

A video conference was also held that was chaired by Education Special Chief Secretary, Chitra Ramachandran, in which it was reiterated that government schools will be shut for children but teachers will have to go to duty.