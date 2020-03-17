STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Issue government order to stay NPR work, says AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for adopting a resolution against the CAA.

Published: 17th March 2020 07:48 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Backing the government’s move to pass a resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the government to put on hold the NPR work in the State. He urged the Chief Minister to issue a GO staying the NPR and notify separate dates for Census.

Akbaruddin said the CAA was a law that not only divides the country, but also weakens it. “A person marked as ‘doubtful’ is not even treated as a foreigner. Only a person who is alleged to be a foreigner will go to a Foreigners’ Tribunal. Then what will happen to the persons marked as ‘doubtful’?” he asked.

Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, while supporting the resolution, wanted the State government to issue a GO on the lines of Kerala government, to put NPR work on hold.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for adopting a resolution against the CAA.

Owaisi tweeted, “Telangana has adopted the most comprehensive resolution against #CAA_NRC_NPR among all Indian states. On behalf of United Muslim Action Committee & all people of Telangana, we must thank @TelanganaCMO for his commitment to our constitutional values.”

Telangana Assembly adjourned sine die

The Telangana Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday evening after the passage of the Appropriation Bill by the State Assembly.

The session, which was to continue till March 20, was cut short by a few days in view Coronavirus (COVID 19).

The session functioned for eight working days — the shortest in its history. The House met for 48 hours and 41 minutes.

The House passed as many as six Bills and took up two short discussions on Palle Pragathi and COVID-19.

Also, the Legislative Council was adjourned sine die on Monday by Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy.

