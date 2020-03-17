Nine killed, 15 injured in separate road mishaps in Telangana

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Tragedy struck erstwhile Medak district on Monday as a total of nine persons were killed and 15 others were seriously injured in two separate road mishaps at Sangupet and Narsingi.

According to Medak DSP P Krishnamurthy, a family from Fasalwadi village near Sangareddy started for Edupayalu Temple in a DCM van on Monday morning.

There were around 25 people in the van. As they reached Sangupet village, a speeding RTC bus hit the DCM van killing five women on the spot. A 10-year-old girl, who was seriously inured, died while undergoing treatment at Medak Area Hospital.

The DSP said that 15 people received injuries in the accident. The deceased, meanwhile, have been identified as Chapala Madhavi, 40, Neerudi Durgamma, 50, Godugu Rajita, 45, Gudala Manemma, 52, Manne Manjula, 40 and D Madhavi, 10.

He confirmed that all of them were of the same family. Upon learning about the incident, police rushed the injured to Medak Area Hospital.

Post-mortem examination of the deceased were conducted here, after which the bodies were handed over to their family.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and three others received serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed a parked lorry in Narsingi at around 2.30 am.

The victims were returning home to Gambhirraopet in Sircilla district from RGI Airport when the mishap occurred.

E Kavya, a woman who survived the accident, said that the lorry driver had parked the vehicle on the roadside without warning signals or parking indicators.