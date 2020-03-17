STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nine killed, 15 injured in separate road mishaps in Telangana

According to Medak DSP P Krishnamurthy, a family from Fasalwadi village near Sangareddy started for Edupayalu Temple in a DCM van on Monday morning.

Published: 17th March 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

The RTC bus that rammed the van in Sangupet on Monday

The RTC bus that rammed the van in Sangupet on Monday

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Tragedy struck erstwhile Medak district on Monday as a total of nine persons were killed and 15 others were seriously injured in two separate road mishaps at Sangupet and Narsingi.

According to Medak DSP P Krishnamurthy, a family from Fasalwadi village near Sangareddy started for Edupayalu Temple in a DCM van on Monday morning.

There were around 25 people in the van. As they reached Sangupet village, a speeding RTC bus hit the DCM van killing five women on the spot. A 10-year-old girl, who was seriously inured, died while undergoing treatment at Medak Area Hospital.

The DSP said that 15 people received injuries in the accident. The deceased, meanwhile, have been identified as Chapala Madhavi, 40, Neerudi Durgamma, 50, Godugu Rajita, 45, Gudala Manemma, 52, Manne Manjula, 40 and D Madhavi, 10.

He confirmed that all of them were of the same family.  Upon learning about the incident, police rushed the injured to Medak Area Hospital.

Post-mortem examination of the deceased were conducted here, after which the bodies were handed over to their family. 

Meanwhile, three people were killed and three others received serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed a parked lorry in Narsingi at around 2.30 am.  

The victims were returning home to Gambhirraopet in Sircilla district from RGI Airport when the mishap occurred.

E Kavya, a woman who survived the accident, said that the lorry driver had parked the vehicle on the roadside without warning signals or parking indicators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana road accidents Telangana
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp