STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Prajavani cancelled in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy districts in wake of coronavirus 

As part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district collectors have cancelled the grievance repressal programme Prajavani.

Published: 17th March 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. (Photo | EPS, TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district collectors have cancelled the grievance repressal programme Prajavani.

Usually, at least 200-300 visitors and nearly 50 officials including IAS officials are present at Prajavani which is held on Mondays.  Announcing a temporary halt, Shweta Mohanty and Amoy Kumar, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district collectors asked citizens to meet them personally if they have urgent grievances. A disaster control committee meeting was also held in the collectorates.

Routine meetings with heavy head counts will be replaced by tele-conferences. Ranga Reddy district authorities are taking special care to check activities in villages on the outskirts of the twin cities.

Authorities have instructed community health centres (CHCs), and primary health centre (PHCs) doctors and staff to inquire if anyone has developed symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing.

Teams to inspect schools
The DHMO was asked not to sanction leaves to staffers. In Ranga Reddy, district Educational Officer (DEO) Vijayalaxmi has formed squads to check if some educational are staying open. The teams have inspected over 1,400 schools in the district

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coornavirus outbreak Telangana
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp