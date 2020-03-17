Prajavani cancelled in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy districts in wake of coronavirus 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district collectors have cancelled the grievance repressal programme Prajavani.

Usually, at least 200-300 visitors and nearly 50 officials including IAS officials are present at Prajavani which is held on Mondays. Announcing a temporary halt, Shweta Mohanty and Amoy Kumar, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district collectors asked citizens to meet them personally if they have urgent grievances. A disaster control committee meeting was also held in the collectorates.

Routine meetings with heavy head counts will be replaced by tele-conferences. Ranga Reddy district authorities are taking special care to check activities in villages on the outskirts of the twin cities.

Authorities have instructed community health centres (CHCs), and primary health centre (PHCs) doctors and staff to inquire if anyone has developed symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing.

Teams to inspect schools

The DHMO was asked not to sanction leaves to staffers. In Ranga Reddy, district Educational Officer (DEO) Vijayalaxmi has formed squads to check if some educational are staying open. The teams have inspected over 1,400 schools in the district