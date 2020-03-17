Telangana CM KCR announces hike in stamps, registration fees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the heels of the announcement to increase power tariff and property tax, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced in the State Assembly that the government would increase stamps and registration fees to mop up more revenue.

He also hinted at increasing liquor prices in future to reduce its consumption by people.

Countering the allegation of Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka that the State government had failed to protect the rights of Telangana and had conceded to the demands of Maharashtra by reducing the Kaleshwaram project height, the Chief Minister dared the Congress leader to show the copy of the agreement that was reached between the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the Maharashtra government on the redesigning of Kaleshwaram project.

“If the Congress shows the agreement copy, I will resign from Chief Minister’s post immediately,” he said.

Stating that Telangana would fully utilise the 950 tmc ft of its share of Godavari water, he said 530 tmc ft would come from Kaleshwaram, Devadula and others to facilitate irrigation of one crore acres of land in the State.

During a debate on Appropriation Bill for 2020-21 on Monday, the Chief Minister said there has been no revision in the stamps and registration charges for the last six years.

He said people would understand it as the money generated from the revised charges would be utilised for implementing development work and welfare schemes.

When the Congress criticised the government for the rise in the number of illegal belt shops in the State, KCR said the TRS government was making all efforts to curb alcohol consumption by people.

Stating that it was during the Congress rule that the number of liquor and belt shops increased, he said the government would not hesitate to increase liquor prices in future.

On the last day of the budget session, KCR listed out several government initiatives for farmers and weaker sections.

Criticising the Congress and the BJP for “hampering State’s development”, KCR said the Congress government, which ruled the State for several years, had ignored agriculture and irrigation sectors.

“It is because of the TRS government that the agriculture sector is witnessing steady growth,” the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, he asked the opposition to stop misleading youth by making false statements. He said the TRS had assured one lakh jobs to youth and it implemented the same.

“How many jobs were created in the past 70 years?” he asked the Congress party.

On mounting debts, he said at least 50 per cent of the debts would be repaid in the next two years.

“If the fiscal condition of the State is not healthy, how can the State government implement welfare schemes?” he asked.

Touching upon drinking water issue, he said all steps would be taken to see that there was no shortage of drinking water in the city. KCR said a 10 tmc water reservoir was being planned at Keshavapuram on the city outskirts at a cost Rs 4,000 crore.

What’s in the resolution?

The State Legislative Assembly expressed concern over the proposed implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), which may result in the exclusion of a large number of people. Here are the important features of the six-page resolution moved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Legislative Assembly against CAA, NPR and NRC

There have been concerted attempts to tinker with the inclusive and non-religious nature of Indian citizenship through CAA, NPR and the NRC. Besides violating the principles of equality, non-discrimination and secularism, this attempt will endanger the lives of vulnerable groups who do not possess documentary proof of citizenship

The State of Telangana, being a multi-cultural and diverse region, has seen unified, peaceful protests against CAA, NPR and NRC cutting across political, cultural, religious and class lines

There are apprehensions among all sections of citizenry that they will be required to show documentary proof of citizenship. It is also feared that the impact will be felt most by Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes

Upon Independence, our founders embraced diversity, pluralism and secularism in the Constitution. The enactment of CAA has raised concerns that by introducing a religious test for citizenship, the Act insults the memory of India’s founders

According to statements by Union Ministers, the CAA is to be used to protect non-Muslims who may have been excluded from NRC in Assam, and in future, in the rest of India. Therefore , this is nothing less than an attempt to fundamentally alter and undermine the non-religious nature of Indian citizenship

Confusion over whether NPR is mandatory or not is likely to cause trouble. In addition, the conflation of NPR and census exercise has resulted in endangering the integrity and safety of the census exercise

Shabbir welcomes resolution

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir welcomed the resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC, but alleged that the Chief Minister failed to make his stand clear on the issue. In a statement on Monday, he said in the resolution, the operational part was only three sentences that give no clarity on whether or not the CAA would be implemented in the State.