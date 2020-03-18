In home quarantine for coronavirus? You are being watched

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The civic body will monitor the movements of the 1,000 people under home quarantine who had arrived in the city from China, Iran, Italy, Korea, France, Germany, Spain and other countries.

This comes in the wake of reports of people escaping quarantine in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will form a surveillance team for each of the 150 wards.

These teams will ensure those put under quarantine stay indoors and do not venture out before their 14-day isolation period.

Each team will consist of four members from the GHMC, Police, Revenue, Medical and Health departments.

They will be provided with masks, sanitisers and hand gloves. GHMC officials told Express that the 14-day quarantine period is very crucial to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Quarantine measures are aimed to restrict the movement of people who were exposed to the contagious virus, so as to provide appropriate care if they become ill, and to protect the public from infection.

The teams will be provided with a list of the quarantined people that is compiled by the State government. The teams will then prepare a ward-wise list, which will includes the people’s house addresses.

The teams will regularly visit these houses and enquire about the condition of the quarantined people from their family.

Also, they would take feedback from the people of neighbouring houses on whether the quarantined persons are staying indoors or moving out of the houses.

The teams will ask the family members to not allow any outsiders inside their houses during the quarantine period.

If any relative or friends visits, the teams will collect information about such persons visiting the suspected persons at their houses.

Teams will ensure no one jumps quarantine

Each team will consist of four members from the GHMC, Police, Revenue, Medical and Health departments. They will work for the next two to three months