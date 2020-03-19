STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

AAI appoints consultant to prepare detailed project report

According to the guidelines of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the development of water aerodromes would pave the way for operation of amphibian planes, both on land and water, to enhance air connectivit

Published: 19th March 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) appointed a consultant for preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of Nagarjuna Sagar Water Aerodrome. Adilabad, Aleru and Kagazpur (Sirpur) airports are in the tentative list of unserved airports under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while answering a question raised by D Srinivas at the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The AAI, the implementing agency, has awarded Nagarjuna Sagar Water Aerodrome to ‘Selected Airline Operate’ in the third round of bidding under RCS-UDAN in Telangana, the Union Minister said. It may be recalled here that the Civil Aviation Ministry has proposed to develop water aerodromes in five States, including Telangana. A water aerodrome can be used by seaplanes or amphibious planes to land and take off.

According to the guidelines of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the development of water aerodromes would pave the way for operation of amphibian planes, both on land and water, to enhance air connectivity. 

As there is no historical data on the market or demand from any airlines for water aerodrome, the project would be done on a pilot basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airports Authority of India
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp