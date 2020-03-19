AAI appoints consultant to prepare detailed project report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) appointed a consultant for preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of Nagarjuna Sagar Water Aerodrome. Adilabad, Aleru and Kagazpur (Sirpur) airports are in the tentative list of unserved airports under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while answering a question raised by D Srinivas at the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The AAI, the implementing agency, has awarded Nagarjuna Sagar Water Aerodrome to ‘Selected Airline Operate’ in the third round of bidding under RCS-UDAN in Telangana, the Union Minister said. It may be recalled here that the Civil Aviation Ministry has proposed to develop water aerodromes in five States, including Telangana. A water aerodrome can be used by seaplanes or amphibious planes to land and take off.

According to the guidelines of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the development of water aerodromes would pave the way for operation of amphibian planes, both on land and water, to enhance air connectivity.



As there is no historical data on the market or demand from any airlines for water aerodrome, the project would be done on a pilot basis.