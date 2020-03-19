Monitoring at Maharashtra-Adilabad border beefed up amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: With cases of suspected Covid-19 rising in Maharashtra, Adilabad collector A Sri Devasena has appointed special teams to monitor the border area between the two states. Maharashtra has recorded 42 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, the highest in the country.

Devasana has appointed special teams in 18 mandals and deployed two teams at the railway station and Piparwada toll plaza, which is on the border between Adilabad district and Maharashtra. The mandal-level teams will visit each village, especially on the banks of Penganga river that divides the two states, and spread awareness on the virus. The teams will advise villagers in Maharashtra to stop migrating to Telangana by crossing the Penganga river.



The team at the Piparwada toll will consist of a tahsildar, medical officer, constable and other staff. The team will monitor vehicles from Maharashtra in three shifts. They will inquire about the commuters’ travel history and spread awareness of the virus. The railway station team will also collect the commuters’ travel history and spread awareness.

People living on the border on the banks of the Penganga river are afraid of the virus. Most of the tribal villagers from both sides often cross the Penganaga river, which divides the two states, for trade. During summers, as the water dries up, migration from both sides increases. Maharashtra has recorded 42 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, the highest in the country. RTC officials distributed sanitisers to drivers and conductors and cleaned buses