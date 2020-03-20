Curfew-like situation prevails in Karimnagar due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after it emerged that seven more Indonesians, who stayed in a local mosque, tested positive for Coronavirus, a curfew-like situation prevailed in Karimnagar on Thursday. Of the 12 Indonesians who stayed in the city, eight have tested positive for Covid-19.

All commercial establishments remained shut in the city, as the police conducted an inquiry to find out who all came in close contact with the Indonesian nationals. All roads in Karimnagar wore a deserted look as most residents decided to stay at home.

At the same time, the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and teams formed by the Health Department conducted a survey of households in one kilometer radius around the mosque where the Indonesians resided.

However, while the people in city expected that they would be screened by the Health Department staff as promised by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, they were disappointed that no screening tests were conducted and only survey took place to record people who had recently visited any country or met any of those Indonesian nationals.

Indonesians may have met locals at mosque



Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the Indonesian nationals moving around in Karimnagar came to light. They came to Karimnagar after alighting at Ramagundam railway station from AP Sampark Kranti Express train, which came from New Delhi.

The curfew-like situation in Karimnagar was the most visible in Bhagathnagar and the area surrounding District Collectorate office, which is located close to the mosque where the Indonesians resided.

There were very few vegetable and fruit vendors, but they too were seen doing business by taking precautionary measures like wearing masks and gloves. Meanwhile, the Indonesians, before reaching Karimnagar, reportedly spent some time at a mosque in Bommakal village, where a sizeable number of people might have met them. Police are also enquiring into who all met them in the village so that they can be screened for any symptoms.