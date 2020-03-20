Temples in Telangana suspend sevas due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple authorities in Vemualwada suspended arjitha sevas on Thursday in the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

This has led to a drastic decrease in the number of devotees visiting the temple. In Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, special pujas and sevas would be stopped at Sri Laxminarsimha Swamy temple from Friday till March 31.

In Khammam, the authorities of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devastanam have decided to stop nithyakalyanams, archanas and abhisekhams from Friday. Even Sri Rama Kalyanam would be performed without devotees on April 2.However, a few Hindu organisations faulted the government’s decision to conduct Sri Rama Kalyanam without devotees.