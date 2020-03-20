We are with Telangana govt in tackling COVID-19: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United Muslim Action Committee led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday and thanked him for adopting a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly against the CAA, NPR and NRC. Speaking to the media later, the Committee members said they would cooperate with the government to combat the Coronavirus.

Asaduddin Owaisi said they were postponing all the religious meetings and the Friday prayers would be cut short. Members of the Muslim community have been advised to perform Wudu at their houses before going to mosques for prayers. Stating that the Shab-e-Miraj on Sunday too would be a low-key affair this year, the Hyderabad MP said large gatherings during marriages would be avoided. “We are with the government. We will cooperate with the officials in their efforts to curb the spread of highly-infectious disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has suggested the State Wakf Board to ensure that the masjid and its surroundings are kept clean. “The madrasas/Makatib should be closed going by the directives of the government,” the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said.