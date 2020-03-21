1,300 international passengers let off from RR quarantine

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All quarantine centres set up in Rangareddy district to isolate international travellers arriving at RGI Airport are not being put to use anymore.

Between Thursday night and Friday morning, around 1,300 international travellers, who were quarantined from March 17 to March 19 at nine quarantine centres in the district, were released by government authorities after they ‘self-declared’ that they would home-quarantine themselves. The travellers were stamped with the end date of their home-quarantine period.

On Tuesday, in a bid to contain Coronavirus, the State government set up 12 quarantine centres to shift all international air travellers.

The 1,300 travellers were quarantined in nine centres.Speaking to Express, Rangareddy Collector Amoy Kumar said, “All quarantined travellers from various countries were released after receiving an undertaking from each of them, declaring that they will home quarantine themselves.”

Their information was shared with their local medical, municipal and police officials, who would keep constant vigil on their movements. If they are found to flout the advisory, they will be quarantined again, authorities said.

The district authorities have informed that the international travellers were being sent to their respective destinations from Hyderabad international airport only after receiving a self-declaration from them and stamping their hand. However, the 12 quarantine centres will be used in case of emergency.