Telangana HC directs government to postpone Class 10 exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to postpone the ongoing 10th class (SSC) exams to next week — March 23 to 30 — in view of Coronavirus outbreak. Finding fault with the government’s decision to go ahead with conduct of SSC examinations even when the entire Telangana State and the world is reeling under a sense of deep fear due to the virus, the bench said under these highly tensed situation, the Court cannot permit the government to hold the examinations.

Considering the possibility of health situation deteriorating further and considering the great possibility that keeping the students in close quarters even for a period of two to three hours may endanger their health and lives, it added. The bench directed the State to reschedule the examination dates after reviewing the situation and announce its decision by March 29. The bench made it clear that the examination scheduled for Saturday (March 21) will be conducted as per schedule.

The bench also directed the government to consider whether it would be possible and advisable to hold the remaining exams, which are scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 6. In case the health situation does deteriorate in the coming week, the Court expect the authorities concerned to postpone even those examinations to a future date. The Court certainly hopes that the authorities would be alive to the great danger being posed by Coronavirus within the State, the bench noted.

Postponing SSC exams will not affect career of students: HC to TS govt

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, passed this order in a PIL filed by M Bala Krishna, faculty in a private educational institution in the city, against the State government’s decision in not postponing the SSC examination despite the advisories being issued regarding Coronavirus pandemic. Petitioner’s counsel K Pavan Kumar submitted that there is a looming threat of Coronavirus spreading its tentacles through out the State and the country. Following the advisory issued by the Ministry of Human Resources Development on March 18, the CBSE and other examinations scheduled by the universities have been postponed. The congregation of students, the teachers and the parents will unnecessarily expose them to a possible spread of virus, he added and urged the court to direct the authorities to postpone SSC examinations and to reschedule the dates for the board of secondary examination.

Precautionary measures

On the other hand, State Advocate General BS Prasad contended that the government has taken ample precautionary measures to ensure safety of the students appearing in the examinations. Sufficient distance is maintained between each student and all schools have been provided with sanitisers. As adequate steps have been taken to look after the health requirements of the students, there is no need to postpone the ongoing examinations for the time being, he added. Not satisfied with the submissions of the AG, the Chief Justice said: “I am sorry. I cannot image 30 students being confined to a room for two hours in the examination hall. God forbids, if one child falls prey to Coronavirus, then the lives of all 30 children is at stake and I will not allow this to happen.

Kindly postpone the ongoing SSC examinations as it is not going to affect the career of the students. If one child gets affected with the virus, what will be the fate of the children and the parents. Suppose if a couple has only one child and that child is affected with Corona, what will be the fate of that couple? the CJ questioned the AG. “All educational institutions across the country are closed down. The CBSE and ICSE have postponed their examinations. Yesterday, the Prime Minister made an appeal to the people to follow “Janata Curfew”. When the PM makes an appeal requesting the people to restrain from going outand in view of the serious situation prevailing in the entire country, how can the Telangana government hold SSC examinations jeopardizing the lives of young children.

This Court has even advised the counsels not to congregate in the Court halls whereas, during this examinations, there will be huge congregation of the students in cramped rooms of the allotted examination halls, where they will be spending nearly two to three hours together, which may convert the situation into a serious one. What is the point in taking the risk of holding the examinations now when the entire world is going through a panic situation due to pandemic Coronavirus?” the CJ asked. The bench posted the matter to March 30 for further hearing.