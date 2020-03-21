Three new positive cases in Telangana, total tally at 19

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 21st March 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Chennai

A passenger udergoing thermal scanning at Chennai Airport Metro station. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state till now to 19. 

As per the media release by Department of Public Health and Family Welfare two of the three new positive cases detected on Friday are the Indonesian nationals who had travelled in a group from Delhi to Karimnagar.

They have been notified as P18 and P19 and are identified to be aged 27 years and 60 years respectively.  

The other person is an 18-year-old woman who has a travel history of arrival from London. 

All three cases are said to be stable. Of the 19 positive cases of COVID 19 in the state, 18 are still active and one has recovered.

Furthermore, this takes the total count of Indonesians known to have stayed in Karimnagar testing positive to 10. 

The media release specified that irrespective of which international destination one comes from and irrespective of whether they show symptoms or not, they have to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

Minimal buses and trains on curfew day

Come Sunday, public transport in Telangana is likely to come to a near standstill as the Railways, Metro and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will reduced frequency in operations.

This is in compliance with the Janata Curfew announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The South Central Railways has already announced that the MMTS and DEMU services will be reduced on Sunday, March 22, in light of Janata Curfew measures. On Friday, they issued a circular stating that suburban services will be reduced to a bare minimum on Sunday. 

