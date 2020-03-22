Couple with quarantine stamps forced to alight Rajdhani Express after co-passengers alert railway police

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A couple with symptoms of Covid-19 were spotted travelling on Rajdhani Express on Saturday. Their co-passengers, who realised that the couple had returned from a foreign country based on the quarantine stamps on their hands, immediately alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The train was stopped at Kazipet Junction and the couple was placed under isolation at MGM Hospital in Warangal. Speaking to Express, Kazipet GRP Inspector V Vinay Kumar said that couple had returned from Indonesia on Friday morning. After thermal undergoing screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), they were advised quarantine until April 5, 2020.

The date was stamped on their hands by the airport authorities. The couple were initially sent to a quarantine centre in Rangareddy, but were released on Saturday after they ‘self-declared’ that they would stay indoors. They, however, went to Secunderabad Railway Station and caught the Rajadhani Express to Delhi.

They were on coach B-3. The GRP Inspector said the passengers of the coach were shifted to another one and that the seats were being sanitised.

Kerala man under isolation

In another case of suspected Covid-19, a 62-year-old pastor from Kerala, who had come to Urugonda village in Warangal on March 18, was placed under isolation in MGM Hospital on Friday night. After basic tests, the doctors confirmed that he has not been infected. But he was advised to remain isolated for the next 14 days.