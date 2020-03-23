STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coronavirus: All train services to be closed in Telangana till March 31

State govt suspends all train services, including Metro, till March 31; students and bachelors living away from home stranded in city

Published: 23rd March 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad Railway Station looks deserted amid 'Janta Curfew' in Hyderabad on Sunday

Secunderabad Railway Station looks deserted amid 'Janta Curfew' in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo| Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All railway services, including inter-city, express, suburban and metro, will cease from Monday till March 31. A statement from the government said, "In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of coronavirus, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways, including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban trains, Metro rail, etc, shall be cancelled till the 2400 hrs of 31/03/2020. Trains that had already commenced their journey, prior 0400 hrs of 22/03/2020, will reach their destinations."  

However, to ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, the movement of goods trains will continue. A full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till June 21.  Adequate arrangements shall be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers.

Train cancellations have affected many students and bachelors who are living away from home and were planning to return to their respective States before the lockdown.  Setu Verma, a PhD scholar from the University of Hyderabad, released a video criticising the varsity authorities.

“Many have booked flight tickets, and railway tickets to go back home, which have been cancelled. Now, these students are stranded outside the hostels and do not have the means to go back home,” Verman said in the video. Another IT professional, choosing to stay anonymous, said, “Our PGs have given us an ultimatum to leave in this week. With sky-rocketing prices of airfare and cancelled trains, we will be stranded on the roads.”

Lockdown leaves many belonging to far-off places with no option

Train cancellations have affected many students and bachelors who are living away from home and were planning to return to their respective States before the lockdown. Setu Verma, a PhD scholar from the University of Hyderabad, released a video criticising the varsity authorities.

"This video shall be historical evidence of how the university has failed to address the issues of the student. Many have booked flight tickets, and railway tickets to go back home, which have been cancelled. Now, these students are stranded outside the hostels and do not have the means to go back home," Verman said in the video.

An IT professional, choosing to stay anonymous, said, "Our PGs have given us an ultimatum to leave in this week. However,with sky-rocketing prices of airfare and cancelled trains, we will be stranded on the roads."

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Telangana coronavirus Telangana trains Telangana lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp