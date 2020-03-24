Coronavirus lockdown: Pregnant women in Telangana will keep getting healthy food

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nutritious food will be supplied to around 3.3 lakh pregnant women across Telangana at their doorsteps, as Anganwadi centres have been closed in the State as part of the lockdown to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

Women and Child Welfare Minster Satyavathi Rathod, after a review here on Monday, said that around 3.3 lakh pregnant women had registered with the department.

They are being provided with nutritious food through the Arogyalaxmi programme. Besides, 4.4 lakh children below six years and another 8.4 lakh children from seven months to three years of age too would be provided Balamrutham at their doorsteps. They need not come to the Anganwadi centres, the Minister said.

Officials are in touch with suppliers of milk, eggs, oil and other provisions to ensure regular supply of the essential commodities even during the lockdown, the Minister said. She said that the village committees would distribute the materials to the pregnant women and the children.

Each village committee will have on board an Anganwadi teacher, village secretary, Aasha worker and police constable.The Minister said she had asked village committees to identify foreign returnees if any in their respective villages and inform the government.