Coronavirus: Telangana man argues with Collector over lockdown rules, held

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Police arrested a person who refused to follow lockdown instructions and argued with district Collector D Krishnabhaskar on Monday.

According to the police, at Ambedkar Crossroads, the accused, Guggilla Srikanth Goud, got into an argument with the Collector for refusing the former to let him and his vehicle pass. The collector then directed the police to arrest Goud.

Circle Inspector of Police M Venkatnarsaiah that Goud is arrested and a case has been registered under Sections 186 and 188 (obstruction of public servant duties behaved disobedient) of the IPC. The CI said that the police have also booked three business establishments for violating lockdown rules.

Krishnabhaskar then went to a vegetable market and business establishments and suggested people to not congregate in large numbers.

There was a mad rush in the morning to buy essentials. In Peddapalli district, the police seized six autorickshaws, 15 bikes and one car for violating the lockdown rules.