STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coronavirus: Telangana man argues with Collector over lockdown rules, held

The accused, Guggilla Srikanth Goud, got into an argument with the Collector for refusing the former to let him and his vehicle pass.

Published: 24th March 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown

The accused, Guggilla Srikanth Goud, being taken into custody after he refused to comply with lockdown rules in Rajanna-Sircilla on Monday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Police arrested a person who refused to follow lockdown instructions and argued with district Collector D Krishnabhaskar on Monday.  

According to the police, at Ambedkar Crossroads, the accused, Guggilla Srikanth Goud, got into an argument with the Collector for refusing the former to let him and his vehicle pass. The collector then directed the police to arrest Goud.

Circle Inspector of Police M Venkatnarsaiah that Goud is arrested and a case has been registered under Sections 186 and 188 (obstruction of public servant duties behaved disobedient) of the IPC. The CI said that  the police have also booked three business establishments for violating lockdown rules.

Krishnabhaskar then went to a vegetable market and business establishments and suggested people to not congregate in large numbers.

There was a mad rush in the morning to buy essentials. In Peddapalli district,  the police seized six autorickshaws, 15 bikes and one car for violating the lockdown rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus lockdown COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp