Six new cases in Telangana, one more local transmission, tally is 33

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State stepped into the first day of the nine-day lockdown, Telangana recorded six new cases of Covid-19. This has taken the total number of cases to 33. The new cases recorded on Monday also include a third case of local transmission, wherein a 23-year-old male tested positive in Karimnagar after coming in contact with the Covid positive Indonesians.

Of the six new patients, four of them are under the age of 25, from areas including Gachibowli, Somajiguda and Balkampet. The travel history of five of the patients include London, New York, Sri Lanka and France. According to the government bulletin, all the patients are in a stable condition.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said, “People have to take home quarantine seriously, especially passengers who have recently returned from international destinations. Please inform government authorities on helpline numbers, if you know of any relative or neighbour who might me flouting rules of quarantine, or may be suspected of Covid-19. We have put in place 6,000 surveillance teams to track such people across the State. The government will take strict action and file charges if people are found to be breaking quarantine rules.” He added, “The government will also plan something for people who may lose livelihood and business in the State due to lockdown and want to leave for their villages during this period, as all district and State borders are locked.”

Express impact

Goverment expands Covid helpline services

Hyderabad: Following the report by The New Indian Express about all Covid-19 helpline numbers not connecting through the day, Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday said he will be adding 40 more lines to the existing 20 lines to make sure that people can access information about Coronavirus smoothly and without delay