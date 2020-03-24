STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Kothagudem DSP, Covid +ve son booked for concealing travel history

Revenue inspector SK Yasin Pasha, under the direction of the collector, had lodged a complaint against Ali with the One Town Police on Monday.

Published: 24th March 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus: Kerala records 15 new cases, total count crosses 60 (EPS | A Sanesh)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Kothagudem Police booked DSP SM Ali and his son under section IPC 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on Monday. Ali is accused of concealing the fact that his son had returned from London on March 18.

Revenue inspector SK Yasin Pasha, under the direction of the collector, had lodged a complaint against Ali with the One Town Police on Monday. The police then booked the Ali and his son.

After Ali’s son returned from London, the DSP allegedly did not send him to a quarantine centre. His son then met many people from till March 21.

Health officials sent Ali’s son to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, where he tested positive for Covid-19. Officials then sent the DSP and his wife to MGM Hospital in Warangal on Sunday. The DSP’s two gunmen have been deployed at the quarantine centre in MGM Hospital.

Sources revealed that a paddy trader family has also been sent to Gandhi Hospital to test for Covid-19. The son of the paddy trader is a close friend of the DSP’s son and they had met on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, citizens in both districts came out on the streets in big numbers, neglecting the government-imposed lockdown. Police faced trouble in controlling the people that came out.

Many cars, motor bikes, autorickshawss and other vehicles came on the streets. There was a huge rush in all shops and supermarkets.Few shops, which are not listed under essential services, were also open in Khammam and other towns.

Son didn’t isolate  himself after returning from London

DSP SM Ali’s son returned from London on March 18 but the DSP allegedly did not send him to a quarantine centre. Health officials sent Ali’s son to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, where he tested positive for Covid-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus DSP
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Police checking the motor bike riders and other vehicle travellers at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: More states under lockdown as death toll reaches 12, PM to address Nation at 8 pm
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp