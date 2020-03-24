Telangana: Kothagudem DSP, Covid +ve son booked for concealing travel history

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Kothagudem Police booked DSP SM Ali and his son under section IPC 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on Monday. Ali is accused of concealing the fact that his son had returned from London on March 18.

Revenue inspector SK Yasin Pasha, under the direction of the collector, had lodged a complaint against Ali with the One Town Police on Monday. The police then booked the Ali and his son.

After Ali’s son returned from London, the DSP allegedly did not send him to a quarantine centre. His son then met many people from till March 21.

Health officials sent Ali’s son to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, where he tested positive for Covid-19. Officials then sent the DSP and his wife to MGM Hospital in Warangal on Sunday. The DSP’s two gunmen have been deployed at the quarantine centre in MGM Hospital.

Sources revealed that a paddy trader family has also been sent to Gandhi Hospital to test for Covid-19. The son of the paddy trader is a close friend of the DSP’s son and they had met on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, citizens in both districts came out on the streets in big numbers, neglecting the government-imposed lockdown. Police faced trouble in controlling the people that came out.

Many cars, motor bikes, autorickshawss and other vehicles came on the streets. There was a huge rush in all shops and supermarkets.Few shops, which are not listed under essential services, were also open in Khammam and other towns.

Son didn’t isolate himself after returning from London

