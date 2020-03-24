STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police book cases against many who violated rules on day one of lockdown

The decision was taken as citizens ventured out on Monday either to make last-minute purchases or to have a glimpse of the city under lockdown.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Venturing out for a quick drive or a trip to a grocery store more than 3 km away from your home can prove a cumbersome task henceforth as the police have decided to book cases against those who violate the lockdown under Section 188 of the IPC.

The decision was taken as citizens ventured out on Monday either to make last-minute purchases or to have a glimpse of the city under lockdown. They stepped out as if it was business as usual necessitating the police to set up checkposts across Hyderabad to discourage people from having casual outings.The citizens who violated the lockdown on Monday were stopped by the police and were enquired about the reason for their travel. The police also warned them of strict action if they are seen out.

“As people stepped out, we stopped the traffic at several checkposts to discourage their movement,” said a senior police official from West Zone. Further, the police officials said from Tuesday, all the citizens who defy the rules would be booked under Section 188 of the IPC, which fetches a punishment of six months in jail along with fine of Rs 1,000.

The Cyberabad police also held a press conference on Monday and clarified that even to buy groceries, only one person from a family has to step out and make purchases in his/her local limits. “One should not go from KPHB to Madhapur and say it is for grocery shopping,” said VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police.

Apart from sensitising people on avoiding crowds, the police said any vehicle plying for public use would be confiscated. “Any auto or share cab will be seized. On a scooter, only one person is allowed and in a four-wheeler, only two people are allowed to travel, failing which action will be taken,” said DGP Mahender Reddy.

Vehicles seized
2,480 cases under section 188
Cases to be registered under Section 188 of the IPC, that fetches a punishment of six months in jail and a fine of Rs 1,000

