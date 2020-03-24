STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police stop entry of vehicles from Maharashtra to Adilabad district

Following the State government’s directive, the police  shut the interstate borders between the erstwhile Adilabad district and Maharashtra.

Barricades at the Adilabad-Maharashtra border near Penganga River on Monday.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Following the State government’s directive, the police  shut the interstate borders between the erstwhile Adilabad district and Maharashtra.The district police erected barricades on the roads near the Penganga River and stopped all the vehicles did not allow for enter in the district.

The State government has shut RTC buses and all types of railway services, except the goods trains, till March 31 to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. The government also stopped private transport services.  It has also restricted transport services from other states  to the district. Movement of vehicles in market areas of all the towns in the erstwhile Adilabad district markets was high till Monday afternoon but reduced after  the police started taking action.

Kirana shops, vegetable vendors, fruit vendors and other essential shops were open in the morning and a large number of peoples rushed to them. Citizens also queued up to supermarkets.Only five people were allowed inside the Rythu Bazar  shops. The shop owner of these shops had kept a sanitizer for the people.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited  (SCCL) workers in three divisions of Mandamarri, Srirampur and Mancherial worked in three shifts and did not stop production.

