While people clapped for those in front line fighting virus, Telangana landlords leave doctors homeless

The latter called the doctors ‘dirty’ and do not want them as tenants fearing the spread of coronavirus in the locality.

Published: 24th March 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 09:39 AM

People come out to clap, clang utensils at an apartment to cheer health workers.

People come out to clap, clang utensils at an apartment to cheer health workers. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People across the country clapped and clanged utensils to applaud the doctors and nurses who are in the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 on Janata Curfew day. But it was at the same time that doctors of MGM Hospital in Warangal were forced out onto the streets by their landlords.

The latter called the doctors ‘dirty’ and do not want them as tenants fearing the spread of Coronavirus in the locality. 

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

A student of MGM Hospital, on condition of anonymity, told Express, “They are recognising us with our lab coats and stethoscopes. Many doctors have been asked to vacate their rented homes by their owners as they believe that doctors staying at their houses may make them more susceptible to COVID-19. One owner even said we were dirty. They asked us to vacate without any notice. Most of the doctors are now on streets and have nowhere to go”. 

The student also said the residents and house-surgeons were the most affected.

“Our campus hostels are converted into isolation wards too by the orders of the district collector. We are working without any protective gear, holiday or stipend,” he said.

“Where is the gratitude they showed us Sunday? Why do we have to risk our lives sif this is how they treat us.”

