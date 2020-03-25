Convert Secretariat into coronavirus isolation centre: BJP suggests Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Appreciating the steps initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to control the spread of COVID-19 virus in the State, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday wrote to the former suggesting that old Secretariat buildings could be used as an isolation centres to accommodate Coronavirus victims as the buildings were not in use.

However, he mentioned that some traders were taking advantage of the lockdown to hike prices causing problems for the poor and middle class families. He urged the Chief Minister to rein in those traders who were jacking up prices.

He assured KCR to extend cooperation from the party State unit in fighting the virus. He also offered services of State BJP cadre if the state government requires their help in any manner.