Coronavirus lockdown: Anganwadis shut, supplies home delivered to needy in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Nearly 22.28 lakh children, pregnant and lactating women were home delivered their Take Home Ration (THR) on Tuesday. The anganwadi teachers in the State were on the job all of Tuesday, measuring and delivering the ration for one week - rice, daal, oil and eggs - to the beneficiaries.

These measures have been undertaken owing to the fact that anganwadi centres have been ordered to close owing to coronavirus. According to officials, every pregnant and lactating mother will be given 900 gm rice, 180 gm daal, oil and three eggs per week.

Children from 0-4 years, will get 450 gm rice, 90 gram daal and three eggs per week. Milk, which is part of their diet, was not delivered on Tuesday, owing to shortage. "The department is focused on giving dry ration every week to its beneficiaries," informed D Divya, Commissioner, Women Development and Child Welfare department.