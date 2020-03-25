COVID-19: Utmost priority to sanitation, says Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of prevailing COVID-19, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has instructed all the Urban Local Bodies to give topmost priority to maintenance of sanitation and public health. The ULBs and Medical and Health department should work in coordination for maintaining the public health.

Asking citizens to remain indoors during the lockdown period, he said road development and recarpeting works would be taken up. The Rs 5 Annapurna meals should be continued for the poor. The Minister directed the official to track each and every individual on home quarantine and see that they do not venture out. He also said that steps should be taken to tap funds from corporates under Corporate Social Responsibility.