Telangana government issues vehicle passes to IT employees amid COVID-19 lockdown

On Monday, many IT professionals complained of not getting cabs or any other form of transport, as the government has suspended buses and metro rails in view of the lockdown in the State.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:00 AM

IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan Jayesh Ranjan

IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan Jayesh Ranjan (File photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Arrangements were made for issuing vehicle passes for the employees of offices exempted from lockdown by the State government.  IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told Express that the government issued vehicle passes to IT sector employees so that they are not stopped by the police.

Meanwhile, IT Minister KT Rama Rao gave a rundown of the steps that have been taken to combat Coronavirus.  He said employers were directed to "ensure that contract labour and daily wage workers are paid (sic)".

KTR said that Internet Service Providers (ISP)s have also been asked to raise network capacity to meet surge in demand as many are working from home.

He also assured help to 150 tribal migrant workers stuck in Banjara Hills at a construction site. The labourers belong to Konathalam panchayat in Rolugunta mandal of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The 150 people include women and children, reside in makeshift huts in Banjara Hills area.

