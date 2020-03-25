Telangana: Two policemen booked for violating GO on coronavirus

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two police personnel were booked for violating the government order in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. A case against DSP of Kothagudem was registered by the One Town police, while another officer working in Aswaraopet mandal was transferred to the SP office.

It may be recalled here that the son of Kothagudem DSP, who returned home from London on March 18, was not sent to the quarantine centre.The gunmen with the DGP were shifted to the quarantine centre on Monday, while his son’s close friend and his family have been taken to Hyderabad for tests.