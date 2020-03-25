STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Total coronavirus cases in Telangana rise to 39 as six people test positive

The State Health Department on Monday said that of the six cases, three are locally transmitted from a previously positive patient.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday have taken the total number in the State to 39. The Chief Minister announced strict action against those flouting home quarantine regulations including seizure of passports and a probable imprisonment of five years.

The State Health Department on Monday said that of the six cases, three are locally transmitted from a previously positive patient. One is a 64-year-old woman from Manikonda, a primary contact of P25. The two other are the DSP of Kothagudem and his 33-year-old female cook. Earlier, the DSP’s son tested postive.

The three other new cases are from various areas in Hyderabad — namely Kokapet, Begumpet and Chandanagar. P34 is 49-year-old and has a travel history of London, P35 is a 39-year-old with travel from Germany, and P36 is a 61-year-old who recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said he has directed the seizure of 19,313 passports of people currently under home quarantine. Their passports will be cancelled if they flout quarantine norms. He added, “We may impose five-year imprisonment for these people. The decision has not been taken yet, however we are seriously deliberating on implementing such a step.”

He further added that there are currently 114 suspected cases of Covid of which 82 are foreign returnees and 32 are local people. Many from across the city were unable to access the helpline numbers and had to resort to Twitter, and tagged official accounts of the Telangana police DGP, KTR and CM’s camp’s office hoping for a response.

A citizen, Syed Kashaf, tweeted, "I received a call from a lady who follows me on Insta working in Hi-Tech city she is having problem in breathing, High fever and throat pain most probably the symptoms of #corona. 108 & 100 failed to reach her. Sir @KTRTRS we tried calling 104 for 6 times they failed to respond it’s positive case of #COVID-19  she came to Hyderabad on 17 via flight from Jabalpur. She is ill from 5 days. She stays in a hostel and communicated with more than 50 other women. Please take necessary action (sic)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Telangana coronavirus cases COVID 19 Telangaan coronavirus measures
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp